Speed believed to be factor in fatal crash Monday near Greenwood

Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 07, 2021
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, a 20-year-old man died following a single-vehicle accident near Greenwood on Monday.

Around 8:30 a.m., rescue personnel was advised of a rollover accident on I-80 near mile marker 422.6.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accent, was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it left the roadway into the center median.

The vehicle then jumped the creek and rolled over, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, Chaz Clark, 20, of Bennington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor and seatbelts weren't in use.

The accident is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

