Sports wagering launches at WarHorse Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sports betting in Omaha is officially "a thing." It started Wednesday afternoon and a council member of the Winnebago Tribe placed the first bet.

The kiosks are inside WarHorse Casino's temporary facility. You can place a bet on almost any sport except home teams playing in-state. You do have to be in-person to place a bet in Nebraska.

It’s an opportunity that has been decades in the making.

“Finally. So you don't have to go across the river and bet. You know, it's long overdue, but now that it's here, I think Nebraskans are really gonna enjoy this and I think they're gonna take advantage of being able to keep the money in Nebraska,” said Lynne McNally, CEO of Nebraska Horsemen.

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln became Nebraska's first sports betting location in June.

