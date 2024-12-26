Spreading joy and cheer: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah and delivers gifts to those working on Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shining a light one menorah at a time, including this large menorah decorated with corn husks to show off Nebraska pride. People like Sasha Denenberg filled Stinson Park for this annual tradition to start Hanukkah.

"It's amazing to be out here and come together," said Denenberg.

From fried foods like latkes to music, there is something for all ages to share what it means to be Jewish.

"All these holidays, they add so much to Omaha and the Jewish community, and I'm just excited to spread that light," said Denenberg.

Chabad of Nebraska said this is one of the most special events of the year it puts on. Hanukkah means dedication and shining a light on the darkness.

"It's about fighting evil with goodness, with positivity, with joy," said Shani Katzman with Chabad of Nebraska.

That joy was seen all across the Jewish community Wednesday. In west Omaha, members of Beth El Synagogue were out delivering baked and prepackaged goods for people working Christmas Day. The Kutler family was one of dozens of families that participated. They said they've been doing this for four years, hoping to spread some holiday cheer.

"It's always nice. Everybody is really appreciative," said Adam Kutler. "I think they're happy to know that people are just thinking of them when they're at work and people are taking some time to thank them for their jobs."

The Kutlers said it's a tradition they'll have for years going forward.

"We really enjoy doing this," said Abigail Kutler. "Every year when we talk to the boys about what they want to do today, they always say they want to help out with this tradition."

