Spring edition of Junkstock kicks off on Friday

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday was a damp start to one of the best events of the year for lovers of all things vintage or hand-made.

The weekend looks much better for the spring edition of Junkstock. It opened for general admission at 11 a.m.

The event that's hosted at Sycamore Farms features makers and shops from the metro and beyond with plenty to eat and drink.

"What I love about Junkstock is you can find some really unique things for your home. So it's repurposed furniture. Things that might have had a previous life one day and is totally different than what it's being intended for now," said Danelle Schlegelmilch, PR director for Junkstock.

It's open throughout the weekend as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.