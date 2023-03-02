Spring is in the air with these free and affordable events this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Get your spring on and enjoy some weekend fun with these local events happening around Omaha and surrounding areas!

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 3 through Mar. 5

Featuring showings of "Despicable Me".

Mar. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 4: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 5: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 5: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 5: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Glasshouse Gala

Mar. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Canoyer Garden-Center Papillion

11240 South 66th Street

Papillion, Nebraska 68133

FREE

Featuring food, home decor and gifts.

For more information visit: canoyergardencenter.com

Pollinator Palooza

Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Council Bluffs Public Library

400 Willow Avenue

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring local experts, family activities, seed sharing, and music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Mar. 4: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Pierogi & Polkas

Mar. 5: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Polish Home Omaha

201 East 1st Street

Papillion, Nebraska 68406

Admission $8

Featuring food, polka dancing and music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

