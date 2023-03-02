Watch Now
Spring is in the air with these free and affordable events this weekend

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 17:33:15-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Get your spring on and enjoy some weekend fun with these local events happening around Omaha and surrounding areas!

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 3 through Mar. 5
Featuring showings of "Despicable Me".

Mar. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 4: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 5: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 5: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 5: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Glasshouse Gala
Mar. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Canoyer Garden-Center Papillion
11240 South 66th Street
Papillion, Nebraska 68133
FREE
Featuring food, home decor and gifts.
For more information visit: canoyergardencenter.com

Pollinator Palooza
Mar. 4: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Council Bluffs Public Library
400 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring local experts, family activities, seed sharing, and music.
For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Mar. 4: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Pierogi & Polkas
Mar. 5: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Polish Home Omaha
201 East 1st Street
Papillion, Nebraska 68406
Admission $8
Featuring food, polka dancing and music.
For more information visit: facebook.com

