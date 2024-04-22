SPRINGTIME CAR THEFTS: What area police departments are seeing

Police departments across Sarpy county see an uptick in theft and burglaries when the weather starts to turn, so do Sarpy county neighbors, Zach Delord said his car was broken into at his La Vista apartment complex about a year and a half ago.

“I got home probably about midnight to 12:30 and then I was leaving for work at about 6am so it had to be in that overnight period,” He said.

Another resident who did not want to go on camera said on social media that thieves went through their garage and through the cars of other neighbors in the same apartment complex.

Bellevue Police told me they’ve received 29 reported cases of theft across the city, over the past two weeks. In Papillion, police report zero thefts in the last two weeks, but said that number will likely rise with the temperature.

Being a victim of theft can be a headache, for Zach it meant more money out of his pocket.

“They just broke into my car and kind of riffled through stuff,” He said. “They weren’t finding what they were looking for, but they did make my car inoperable so I had to get work done on it.”

His story is an example of why police want everyone to be more aware of thieves, especially this time of year.

Police remind drivers to keep car doors locked at night and never leave anything of value within plain sight.

