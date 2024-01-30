St. Cecelia's Cathedral hosts 39th annual Floral Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It started as a way to get people out of the house in the dead of winter, and now almost 4 decades later, the tradition continues at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral.

This weekend is their annual floral festival featuring countless flowers, and visually stunning arrangements. Each piece is the work of artists from all around the region. Volunteer John Wees said each year artists craft their pieces around a certain theme, this year it's fabric arts.

"There are pieces of fabric cloth and quilts and other fabric arts around the cathedral and the floral designers respond to those pieces of art."

The festival is put on by the Cathedral Arts Project, it will continue Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

