St. Nick becomes St. NICU for spirited visit to Methodist Hospital's NICU ward

Photo Courtesy of Jessica Gill / For Methodist Women’s Hospital<br/>
A secret of a video of Santa visiting the tiny patients of the Methodist Hospital NICU and their parents.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 14:00:25-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Santa Claus is used to special appearances this time of year for people big and small. But this year, he decided to spend some quality time with the smallest of them all with the babies at the Methodist Women’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The face mask-wearing Santa kept his social distance. He went from crib to crib where some patients were swaddled up as neatly as the presents he leaves under the tree.

Other patients were in the arms of their parents, a couple were even wearing Christmas-themed onesies. Santa spent time with them all, waving hello and talking gently to each.

Methodist said that the siblings of the NICU babies were given ornaments, books and even gifts from St. Nick.

