St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha raises funds for Ukraine at final Fish Fry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the war in Ukraine continues, people in the Omaha metro area are doing what they can to help Ukrainians.

3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis was live from a fish fry at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, near 144th and Maple Streets, where the parish is making it easy for the community to help those relief efforts.

Friday is the last fish fry of the season and the church set up buckets all around the fish fry, where people can drop some cash in for humanitarian efforts benefiting Ukraine.

