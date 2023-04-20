STA bus transporting OPS students catches fire early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Student Transportation of America (STA) bus that was transporting three Omaha Public Schools students caught fire Thursday morning.

OPS said in an email that a school bus driver's quick actions helped the students escape the smoking bus before it became engulfed in flames.

It happened on Lake Cunningham Road around 7:30 a.m.

The road was temporarily shut down and a replacement bus came to help the students and driver.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

