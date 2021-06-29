'Staffing emergency' prompts longer shifts at 2 prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Employees at two Nebraska prisons will have to work longer shifts and may be asked to clock in at a facility where they don’t normally work to compensate for staffing shortages.

Director Scott Frakes says he has declared a “staffing emergency” at the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic Evaluation Center, located next to each other in Lincoln. Prison officials will implement 12-hour shifts for some employees, up from the usual 8.

Frakes says the move was driven largely by a slowdown in hiring, similar to what employers have faced with the tight labor market in Nebraska and nationally.

You can apply for a job with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.