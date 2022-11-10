Start your Christmas shopping early with these affordable and local craft fairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Prepare for the Holidays with these affordable craft fairs happening this weekend in Omaha.
Ralston American League Baseball Holiday Market
Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ralston High School
8969 Park Drive
Ralston, NE 68127
Admission $3; all proceeds benefit the Ralston American League Baseball program.
Shop and visit local crafters and vendors. Featuring holiday decor, jewelry, art, clothing and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Westside High School Craft Fair
Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Westside High School
8701 Pacific Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
Admission $3
Featuring over 150 vendors.
For more information visit: ne50000555.schoolwires.net.
Papillion South Craft Fair
Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Papillion South High School
10799 NE-370
Papillion, NE 68046
Admission $2; all proceeds benefit theatrical and journalism programs for students.
Support local artisans while enjoying food and fun. Featuring 150+ vendors.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
UNO Gateway presents Maker Fair
Nov. 12: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Milo Bail Student Center
6203 University Drive North
Omaha, NE 68132
Admission is FREE for UNO students, $2 for ages 12 and under and $3 for adults.
Featuring 35+ local creators and artists.
For more information visit: unogateway.com.
Holiday Boutique at Joslyn Castle
Nov. 12: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Joslyn Castle
3902 Davenport Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Admission $5
Featuring 19 unique vendors nestled throughout the decked halls of Joslyn Castle.
For more information visit: joslyncastle.com.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.