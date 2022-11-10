Start your Christmas shopping early with these affordable and local craft fairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Prepare for the Holidays with these affordable craft fairs happening this weekend in Omaha.

Ralston American League Baseball Holiday Market

Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ralston High School

8969 Park Drive

Ralston, NE 68127

Admission $3; all proceeds benefit the Ralston American League Baseball program.

Shop and visit local crafters and vendors. Featuring holiday decor, jewelry, art, clothing and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Westside High School Craft Fair

Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Westside High School

8701 Pacific Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

Admission $3

Featuring over 150 vendors.

For more information visit: ne50000555.schoolwires.net.

Papillion South Craft Fair

Nov. 12: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Papillion South High School

10799 NE-370

Papillion, NE 68046

Admission $2; all proceeds benefit theatrical and journalism programs for students.

Support local artisans while enjoying food and fun. Featuring 150+ vendors.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

UNO Gateway presents Maker Fair

Nov. 12: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Milo Bail Student Center

6203 University Drive North

Omaha, NE 68132

Admission is FREE for UNO students, $2 for ages 12 and under and $3 for adults.

Featuring 35+ local creators and artists.

For more information visit: unogateway.com.

Holiday Boutique at Joslyn Castle

Nov. 12: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Joslyn Castle

3902 Davenport Street

Omaha, NE 68131

Admission $5

Featuring 19 unique vendors nestled throughout the decked halls of Joslyn Castle.

For more information visit: joslyncastle.com.

