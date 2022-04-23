State Emergency Operation Center activated as wildfires burn across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated Friday evening at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response to several wildfires reported in various locations throughout the western and central parts of Nebraska.

State agencies are working together to divide resources accordingly. A Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been requested to assist with managing the state’s response.

Fires have been reported in Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Cheyenne, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Perkins, Scotts Bluff, Red Willow and Thomas counties. There are active fires in Perkins, Hayes and Furnas, Red Willow, and Frontier counties.

There has been one confirmed death and three firefighter injuries have been reported.

Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state.



Please stay tuned to local news outlets and your local emergency management agencies for any necessary safety information.



This is near Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/ZwCQD1QubH — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 23, 2022

FEMA Region VII approved the state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. Under this program, FEMA provides financial assistance to states for costs directly associated with response activities to a wildfire according to a press release.

The Nebraska National Guard has deployed one hand crew, two Blackhawk helicopters, one UH-72 helicopter, and several ground support trucks to assist with fire suppression. The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team has deployed specialists to several of the fires.

At @GovRicketts direction & request of local authorities we have activated 32 personnel with both ground and air assets to assist with firefighting in southwestern Nebraska.

Continue to follow @NEMAtweets for overall updates on the incident response. pic.twitter.com/hqixaLiBfx — NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) April 23, 2022

The EOC will continue with 24-hour operations to monitor the response and changing conditions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.