Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

State Emergency Operation Center activated as wildfires burn across Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Burt County Fire
Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol Burt County Fire
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 17:58:23-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated Friday evening at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response to several wildfires reported in various locations throughout the western and central parts of Nebraska.

State agencies are working together to divide resources accordingly. A Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been requested to assist with managing the state’s response.

Fires have been reported in Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Cheyenne, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Perkins, Scotts Bluff, Red Willow and Thomas counties. There are active fires in Perkins, Hayes and Furnas, Red Willow, and Frontier counties.

There has been one confirmed death and three firefighter injuries have been reported.

FEMA Region VII approved the state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. Under this program, FEMA provides financial assistance to states for costs directly associated with response activities to a wildfire according to a press release.

The Nebraska National Guard has deployed one hand crew, two Blackhawk helicopters, one UH-72 helicopter, and several ground support trucks to assist with fire suppression. The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team has deployed specialists to several of the fires.

The EOC will continue with 24-hour operations to monitor the response and changing conditions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018