State of Nebraska: 19% increase in traffic fatalities from 2021 to 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The State of Nebraska reported 23 people dying in traffic crashes in the month of June.

These June numbers show a small decrease from 2021 when there were 29 fatalities but there is still a 19% uptick of fatalities on Nebraska roadways from last year.

In fact, these are the highest numbers through January-June in Nebraska since at least 2010. Nebraska is on pace to have the most traffic fatalities since 2007.

In total there have been 126 fatalities in 110 fatal crashes in Nebraska this year. Both numbers are the highest totals since at least 2017.

In the June total, three of the people that died were on a motorcycle. Ten of the fatalities in motor vehicles were not wearing a seat belt.

