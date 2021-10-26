Court supports amended first-degree murder charges filed against Bellevue dad

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this month, charges against Adam Price, the Bellevue father whose children were found dead in his home, were amended from felony child abuse to first-degree murder by the state of Nebraska. According to Sarpy County Court documents, the amended charges have been accepted by the court.

The court said, "This matter is before the court upon the preliminary hearing held October 20, 2021. The Court, having taken the matter under advisement, finds the State established a crime has been committed and there is probable cause to believe that Defendant committed it. As such, the Court finds probable cause exists to support the Amended Information previously filed herein."

Price's two children, five-year-old Emily and three-year-old Theodore, were found dead in his Bellevue home during a welfare check in May.

He was later arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California and transferred to Sarpy County.

He appeared in court today because of a motion to amend his charges from felony child abuse to two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a Bellevue police detective who spoke in court, Price told California law enforcement officials that he "would do it again." Autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died of asphyxia due to smothering.

You can read the full court document below:

