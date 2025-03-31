State officials give update on elimination of Development Disabilities Wait List

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Blake Hodgen said he wouldn't be where he is today without the help of many people.

From getting help with education to life skills, Hodgen has Asperger's and Tourette's syndrome.

"I've faced a lot of adversity throughout my whole life, and being able to overcome it makes me feel good," said Blake.

His parents, Brent and Kathleen, said getting him the care he needed wasn't always easy. They were just one of many on the DD wait list to receive services.

"It was 8–10 years. It was very stressful not knowing if he would be able to get on the list in the time we needed him on the list," said Kathleen.

Since last March, state officials have been working to eliminate the wait list for people with disabilities to receive care. Officials now said more than 2,000 people have been able to get off that wait list, bringing the number down to 700.

Neighborhood reporter John Brown asked the governor:

KMTV: "Why now to start something like this, compared to years ago?"

Gov. Jim Pillen: "I don't know. I wasn't in charge eight years ago. I've been in charge for the last two and a half years. Where I grew up, when you had a problem that didn't make sense, you got out there and figured it out."

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it is rolling out a new approach that will focus on people's specific needs.

"This new system says, let's just meet families where they're at. If a family just needs respite, let's just deliver respite," said Tony Green with DHHS.

With this new approach, DHHS aims to provide services like respite, childcare, employment services, and case management services.

The Hodgen's hope this new approach will make it easier for people to get services moving forward.

"Today is really special for this community," said Brent.

Officials said everyone should be off the wait list by June 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.