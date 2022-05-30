State park sees mix of travelers on Memorial Day Weekend

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a great day to be at the Eugene Mahoney State Park near Ashland according to park superintendent Jake Rodiek.

For some, however, the nice weather wasn't the only draw. Some were happy to find a close spot to celebrate the holiday.

Rising costs at the gas pump along with the strain of inflation are likely turning some away from long road trips this year, but not everyone is putting the brakes on travel.

"We just stumbled upon this place," said visitor Gabby Arellano.

This family from Hiawatha, Kansas made the trip up to Nebraska, and for them, it's a routine.

"We usually have our money saved up for this trip since they’re so scheduled through the end of the year," said Arellano.

For others, coming to the park is a tradition they want to keep alive no matter the cost of fuel.

"Us three have been here since were were like five, we come here every single year," said visitor Jazmin Rodriguez.

Something Rodiek is happy to hear is people taking advantage of the great outdoors

"It’s great for the health benefits and not only physical but mental as well," said Rodiek.

