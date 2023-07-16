State seeks applicants for $4 million in scholarships for nurses in training

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The State of Nebraska has $4 million remaining in a $5 million program to provide scholarships for nurses and is seeking more applicants.

The scholarships, up to $2,500 per student for the fall semester, are available for any Nebraska resident enrolled in a licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program or accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program.

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was given $5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act for nursing scholarships.

Thus far, about $1.1 million in scholarships have been disbursed to nearly 400 nursing students. The remaining funds will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ARPA funds are intended to address a shortage of nurses in Nebraska that is projected to grow to 5,400 nurses by 2025. Stress caused by COVID-19 and earlier-than-expected retirements have been blamed for the shortage.

To qualify, the nursing program must be in Nebraska, and students must have finished all prerequisites and be enrolled in the nursing program to be eligible.

Scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

To apply, access the following link: https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw.

The deadline for applying for fall 2023 scholarships is July 31.

