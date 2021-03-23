Menu

Statewide tornado drill happening on Wednesday

The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency announced on Wednesday that it will begin testing the tornado siren system for 2021 with a visual test of individual sirens on February 25 and 26.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you hear a tornado siren this Wednesday, there may not be cause for alarm.

According to a release from the National Weather Service, this week is Severe Weather Week in Iowa and Nebraska. With that being the case, a statewide test of the sirens will blare through the skies at 11 a.m. CDT. on Wednesday.

While tornadoes were lower than the 30-year average of 51 to just 21 in Nebraska in 2020, the National Weather Service said that people shouldn't let their guard down and should have a plan of action in place should the real thing occur.

You can read more in the following release from the National Weather Service:

