STAYING CONNECTED: Plattsmouth to begin sending text alerts

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — Soon, everything you’ll need to know about what’s going on in Plattsmouth will come right to your cell phone.

The city council authorized a text alert service to send out information about what’s going on around town, everything from community events to public safety. People in town seem to support the idea.

“We always have our phone in our hands so it’s a quick way to get efficient news out,” Keighley Harrison, co-owner Good Life Grooming said. “If I’m on social media I’m having to scroll through,”

City leaders said the need for this stemmed from the closure of the city’s newspaper, The Plattsmouth Journal, in January 2023. Officials and residents agree that there should be other ways to get information besides social media.

“I don’t love Facebook, and I’m not a part of the Facebook group for the town that a lot of people are on,” Joe Mesa, resident said. “It just seems like a lot of complaining.”

City administrator Emily Bausch said social media is not always a reliable source, and the text alerts would establish a one way communication between the city and residents.

Bausch said the plan to implement the text alerts is still in the early stages, and to stay tuned to the city’s website for more information.

