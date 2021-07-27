Staying cool as extreme heat hits Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the current heatwave, many people are trying to find ways to cool down.

The American Housing Survey says roughly 91% of U.S. homes have primary air conditioning installed, but this kind of heat can challenge even those with AC.

RELATED: Dangerous Heat and Humidity

That leaves 9% without and that's a concern when you see extremely hot temperatures like we will the next three days.

The combination of humidity and temperatures will break well into the 90s with the feels like temperature hitting 105 to 110 degrees.

Jake Wasikowski with SOS Heating and Cooling said their main concern is protecting people from heat-related medical issues or even death.

"Your air conditioner never goes out when you want it to. It always goes out on the hottest days of the year. So we anticipate always that there is going to be more calls. We are ramping up especially for tomorrow and the rest of the week," Wasikowski said.

according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those experiencing high body temps, damp skin, strong pulse, headache and confusion should seek treatment for heatstroke immediately.

