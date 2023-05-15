Steelhouse Omaha hosts open house after its debut weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steelhouse Omaha held an open house event on Sunday, inviting the public to tour the city's newest concert hall alongside some musical performances from local artists.

The free event featured all sorts of entertainment including performances from the Central High School Jazz Band, Salem Baptist Choir, Omaha Girls Rock and other local musicians.

The open house tour gave the public a chance to catch a sneak peek behind the scenes too. It allowed folks to walk backstage, visit the dressing rooms and even step into the role of a performer by letting them step on stage.

“It's very important to have a variety of venues in Omaha, including Steelhouse. It fills that gap between the very large with CHI Health and with the Orpheum and Holland. And now we're bringing in bands that were bypassing the city and having a chance for local arts groups to perform in this great new venue,” said President of Omaha Performing Arts Joan Squires.

More information about upcoming concerts and events can be found on the Steelhouse Omaha website.

