STEM summer camp series lets children learn while having fun

OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are the focus of an area summer camp.

By participating in the summer STEM Sampler Series, kids get hands-on lessons in the fields.

“STEM activities are so important for students, especially to learn about careers and activities — the stuff behind engineering — so they can be successful in life, learn about career paths, learn about what they like, what they're good at,” said Prairie STEM Chief Operating Officer Jeff Ingraham. “This sample series gives them a wide range of possibilities and activities and fun learning."

Students in the camp series spent time learning about creating space rovers, door hanger alarms, automatic recycling bins and more.

The camps have been held over the past three weeks with 25 to 35 children at each.

