Step-Up Omaha! gives area youth & others keys to success

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, kids and young adults in our area were being taught valuable work skills and given tools to succeed in the future through a program funded by the City of Omaha and the Charles E. Lakin Foundation.

Step-Up Omaha! recruits, trains, and places kids in paid summer internship programs.

This year, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is excited to have nine different interns through this program.

“I think the benefits are like, interactions with people and then you get that hands-on training,” said intern Randy Smith. “If you're like, studying from a computer, you won't get as much knowledge as you hope to retain.”

Smith is a junior at Omaha North High School and has been working at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Center for Healthy Living.

He is being taught how to film from a phone, edit and practice his customer service skills by answering phones.

