Step-Up Omaha! program helps youth invest in future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Instead of sitting around bored this summer, hundreds of Omaha kids will learn lifelong skills while getting paid.

Step-Up Omaha! is looking to transform lives once again. The program works with teens and young adults 14 to 21.

Interns take classes about workforce training and skills and get placed with local businesses and organizations to get real-world experience.

The program started as crime reduction but has since grown to something much greater. Throughout summer, students take classes about work force skills like interviewing, communicating, applying and much more. They are also placed with an organization to gain real world experience.

Businesses and organizations like American National Bank, Creighton University, Cox Communications, Pinnacle Bank and more have welcomed Step-Up interns.

UNMC is preparing to welcome another group of interns like they have for the past few years. Representatives of UNMC say interns are treated like employees, but more importantly it's about life long skills gained like confidence.

The application deadline has been extended to this Friday.

There's also still time for businesses and organizations to sponsor an intern.

Visit the Step Up-Omaha! website for more information.

