Stephen Center offers haircuts for the homeless

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Some generous hair stylists volunteered to give people in need a new hairdo on Monday.

A half dozen stylists gave free haircuts for the homeless at the Stephen Center.

Volunteer coordinator Beth Ellis said it's a small act that can help improve a homeless person's job prospects and give them a boost for their mental health.

“We have so many people living in poverty that come to the Stephen Center just to get that haircut once a year, twice a year,” said Ellis. “It's hard for them to do when they're living in poverty. That's not the first thing that they think of. We just wanted to go above and beyond and make them feel good about themselves."

She said Monday was a good day to get all the stylists together because some salons are closed and they're available to help.

