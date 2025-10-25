Steve Bannon suggests Trump third term plan despite 22nd Amendment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Constitution and the 22nd Amendment, no one can be elected to the office of president more than twice. But former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon claims there is a plan for Trump to secure a third term, raising questions about whether this is even possible.

"Trump is going to be president in 28," Bannon told The Economist this week, saying there is a plan to get Trump a third term.

"The country needs him to be president of the United States. We have to finish what we started," Bannon said.

However, Rep. Don Bacon strongly disagreed with Bannon's claims.

"I said Steve Bannon is from idiotville, this is some of the stupidest talk I have ever heard, we have an amendment that limits a president to two terms and only people in the strangest of echo chambers and bubbles can believe that there is going to be a third term," Bacon said.

Bannon suggests there is a way around the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits anyone from being elected to the office of president more than twice.

Paul McGreal, a professor of law at Creighton University, said technically there is a way to do this but also shared his concern about it.

"We should all be troubled at these types of technical arguments that are trying to get away with something and avoid the clear intent of the 22nd amendment," McGreal said.

Trump hasn't filed for re-election but he has made comments about it to reporters and on social media.

No one other than FDR has served more than two terms.

