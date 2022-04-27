Steve Hartman of CBS visits Omaha for a lecture series Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A CBS legend came to visit Omaha Wednesday.

Steve Hartman was in town for the Omaha Town Hall Lecture Series at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church.

3 News Now caught up with him at a post-lecture luncheon and Q&A at Happy Hollow Golf Club.

He said that it's his second time in Omaha and one of his favorite parts is showing stories and seeing everyone's reactions.

"You know, it's funny because I do stories, I edit them myself. I send them to New York over the internet and I get no feedback. I come here, there's a room full of people and they're telling me about the impact the stories had on their lives. And it does fire you up to go back and keep doing it," said Hartman.

About 200 guests attended the event.

You can catch Hartman's Kindness 101 and On The Road segments on CBS and on-air on 3 News Now.

