Steve Hartman's 'On the Road' segment makes stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — CBS's Steve Hartman's "On the Road" segment made a stop in Lincoln to highlight a student-athlete working to help foster kids.

Malachi Coleman is a high school athlete who was raised in the foster care system and he founded "Fly like Chi".

The foundation proceeds go to local non-profits and foster care organizations. He recently partnered with the restaurant Muchacos and made a custom burrito.

A portion of its proceeds goes to his organization to help foster kids in the community.

“How can you not root for the kid? when you read his story when you hear about who he is and you sit down and talk to him and you can see the pain in his eyes. you can see what he had to go through. and to hear him tell you everything, I don't understand how you couldn't root for Malachi the human. not even Malachi the athlete,” said Nick Maestas, Muchacos.

Coleman says he hopes to eventually use his "name, image, likeness" to give back to kids in foster care.

His goals are to play football at the highest levels and to become a psychologist.

