Steven 'So Cold' Nelson arrested in connection with shooting of 14-year-old girl

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police arrested Steven 'So Cold' Nelson in connection with a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl.

Nelson was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Thursday.

On March 31, officers responded to 43rd and Ohio Streets around 2 a.m. They later found the scene of the shooting near 35th and Lincoln Blvd.

Medics took the girl to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson, the director of operations at B&B Boxing Academy, is facing several charges, including three counts of assault, using a gun to commit a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

