Steven 'So Cold' Nelson in court accused in shooting that injured teenage girl

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — B&B Sports Academy takes pride in helping kids learn more than boxing. But Friday its director of operations, Steven Nelson went before a judge charged with a shooting that left a teenage girl with several gunshot wounds.

The shooting allegedly happened in this alleyway near 35th and Lincoln Boulevard, in the early morning of March 31.

Documents say Nelson went to Bar 39 on 39th and Farnam streets and left his keys inside his unlocked truck.

Police say three teens -- ages 13, 14, and 15 took it.

The 14-year-old female in the stolen vehicle told police that a white vehicle began following them in the truck.

She said in the alley, the passenger, who police say is Steven Nelson, got out of the white car, raised a handgun and fired several shots.

The teenage girl, was hit several times. Investigators found 7 shell casings there.

Still in the truck, the teens took off, went to a nearby home, and police were called.

Investigators say Nelson also called police to report he found his stolen truck.

Police went to Nelson's home and found the truck with bullet holes and blood inside.

Nelson didn't speak about the charges at his first court hearing. His attorney described Nelson's role in the community and at B&B.

"Helped thousands of members in this community through sports and other means boxing, wrestling, MMA, he runs a summer program and much much more through that program."

The police were able to use records from Nelson's phone, which showed Nelson's phone in the area of Bar 39 Before traveling to the area of the shooting, showing it in the area at the time of the incident.

Nelson's bond was set at $100,000, with pre-trial GPS and no contact ordered.

He is charged with three counts of assault, using a gun to commit a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Nelson's preliminary hearing is set for May 31.

