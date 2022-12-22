Still searching for new home: Legacy Crossing families scramble to pack belongings ahead of snow storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Frigid temperatures and a lot of stuff to move, last minute.

"We have to move in this, it's super icy outside," said Kaitlyn Gloe, mother of three and tenant at Legacy Crossing.

Packing up clothes, moving large appliances, loading trucks and cars.

"It's crazy cause it's so much stuff that they have to get out," said Carolyn Foster, sister of tenants at Legacy Crossing.

For Foster, jumping to help her sisters move out, was a no brainer.

"They call my house the 'shelter house', because every time somebody needs help, or something in the family they are always calling us and we always taking people in," Foster said.

But the move doesn't stop with getting out of Legacy Crossing. They need to find a new home and fast. Foster said she made some calls on Tuesday but the application process has been a challenge.

"People with bad credit, they are not bad people, you know just help them out," Foster said.

Heartland Family Service, the organization leading the effort to re-home Legacy Crossing tenants, said they are working to find open units in the community.

"We've even had some folks who said you know we'll wave the application fee, we'll do a smaller deposit than typical, if it was a resident at Legacy Crossing," said Mindy Paces, with Heartland Family Service.

And they are really looking for apartments that fit different needs.

"Identifying properties that are willing to work with various backgrounds or maybe credit challenges," Paces said.

For Kaitlyn Gloe, mother of three, finding a new home is not a process she expects to be easy.

"I was very fortunate to get into here, because I, you know I am young, I haven't really built my credit entirely," Gloe said.

Heartland Family Services found her three apartments, she applied to two and now she is waiting.

"They are walking me through the process, they are going to pay my deposit and my first month's rent," Gloe said.

Foster and Gloe said they are grateful for the help from everyone in the community as they work through this new reality.

"Just keep them in prayer, everybody in Legacy Crossing in prayer, cause they really need it right now," Foster said.

Heartland Family Service said they have made contact with 154 families as of Wednesday morning. About half are put up in hotels for the next two weeks. They are working with each family to find permanent housing and will make extensions where necessary.

If you are a resident needing help, call 531-721-7401. It is the number dedicated to Legacy Crossing Apartments and is staffed 24/7 even through the holiday weekend.

