OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Old Market restaurant is closing its door permanently after 15 years in business.

Stokes Grill and Bar's Old Market location announced its closure on social media Wednesday.

If you are still craving any dishes from Stokes, don't fret as its west Omaha location and sister restaurant, Twisted Fork will gladly take your order.

