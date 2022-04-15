Storm damage left behind from EF-1 tornado in Unadilla

UNADILLA, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents in parts of Nebraska are still cleaning up storm damage from Tuesday.

Unadilla, a town east of Lincoln and 20 miles west of Nebraska City, experienced an EF-1 tornado that traveled through a neighborhood.

Leaving one house without a roof and scattered insulation throughout the area, neighbors say that it sounded like a freight train. Trees were also nearly uprooted and fences were torn apart.

“My grandson came running in and he said 'grandma, what's happening?' And just as he was going through the door, I heard a glass break in the living room, and then I screamed, 'run to the basement!' It happened so quickly; I was probably more in shock,” said Donnell Stoner, a Unadilla resident.

"It was just surreal. That's the word. It happened so quickly, I was probably more in shock,” said Stoner.

The tornado was on the ground for about a minute after it touched down at 8:24 p.m.

The National Weather Service estimates that it had a peak wind speed of 100 miles per hour.

"We'll get this stuff cleaned up, it's not a big deal. I said, even if we lost our whole house, as long as we're okay. And so, we were thrilled to find out the next day that no one was injured."

