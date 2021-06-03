Stothert names former police chief Tom Warren chief-of-staff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert is replacing her Chief of Staff Marty Bilek, a former Douglas County law enforcement officer, with the former Chief of the Omaha Police Department Tom Warren.

Former Deputy Chief Marty Bilek of Douglas County Sheriff's Office is stepping away and Tom Warren, who served as the Omaha Police Chief from 2003 to 2008, will take his place as Chief of Staff.

“I knew that to replace what he did for this team, I really wanted somebody with a background and somebody that was familiar with law enforcement,” said Stothert, at a press conference Thursday.

Warren, who currently is head of the Urban League, says he has to play catch up to familiarize himself with the city government.

In his current role at the Urban League, he says he grew to be an expert in the police accreditation process and is proud of adding more diversity to Omaha's police department when he served as chief.

“So when we talk about a commitment to diversity and inclusion. I think it’s just as important that you have underrepresented minorities in positions of leadership,” said Warren.

One role he’s tasked with immediately is spearheading the building of a new police headquarters.

Whether that be building a new one downtown, renovating the current building, or even combining police and fire departments into a public safety center.

Mayor Stothert says all options are on the table.

“It is something that I think as the years go on more and more, that is something we need to seriously look at and get done.”

Warren will be paid $150,000 a year and still receive a police pension of over 100,000 dollars a year.

He will not receive a pension for his role as chief of staff.

