Stothert submits proposal for three annexation sites in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Mayor Jean Stothert submitted a proposal for three new annexation sites in West Omaha on Wednesday.

If approved, the newly annexed areas would add 248 people to the city's population.

The plan goes before the city planning board on June 2.

Stothert said that the city already provides emergency services to all three areas, located in the city's districts 6 and 7.

In a statement, Stothert said, "We will only annex neighborhoods where we can successfully provide city services and generate new revenue for continued growth.”

Police chief Todd Schmaderer and fire chief Dan Olsen have signed off on the package, the release states.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.