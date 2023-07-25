Stothert's 2024 budget proposal for Omaha includes property tax rate cut, police pay raises

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a 2.1% property tax rate cut, and again is opting not to use the levy is not utilizing the levy increase approved by voters for road projects in 2020.

She says she's proposing an increase to the budget that's more than usual: almost 7%.

Despite the property tax rate cut, the city expects to make more from property taxes because of valuation increases and normal growth. Property tax revenue is projected to increase by about 8% over this year's budget. The city also expects to make more from sales and restaurant taxes.

Stothert said her top priority is public safety. She said she's attempting to address the police department's shortage of more than 10% of its budgeted officers by proposing a "substantial" salary increase that she said would make Omaha offer the best entry and top salaries for police in Nebraska and among similarly sized cities.

She said Omaha Police are doing good work.

"I don't want that to change," she said. "As our numbers keep on dropping, and our pool of applicants keep on dropping, that's when we have a crisis. That's where we are now."

With the proposed budget increase, the police department would spend on recruiting, take over funding for mental health co-responders that used to be funded charitably, and buy a bomb truck to replace equipment from 2004.

Stothert said making the budget is a difficult and deliberate process that takes months.

"It should be when we are spending the taxpayer's money," she said.

3 News Now published the entire 478-page budget proposal here.

