Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum welcomes pilots to an indoor airshow

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The brutal cold might have families looking for fun things to do indoors.

Here's one option.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum held its annual indoor air show Saturday.

Local clubs from Lincoln, Omaha, and South Dakota flew their radio or remote-controlled planes. It was a chance for kids to learn about flying planes with skill and precision.

"Well, this is really the only time during the year that we have the opportunity to get these pilots here. A lot of the flying they do in the spring, summer, fall months are going to be outdoors. So this one of the if not the only show of its type in the region's," said John Lefler Jr., Deputy Director of Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

There were roughly 60 pilots that participated Saturday.

