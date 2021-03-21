Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum commemorating milestone

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) - Sunday is the 75th anniversary of the Strategic Air Command, and this weekend the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is celebrating.

Established in 1946, Strategic Air Command played a major role in the United States’ strategic nuclear forces during the Cold War. Their original headquarters were at Offutt Air Force Base.

To preserve that chapter of American history, the museum has a two-part movie giving an overview of the Strategic Air Command and is creating video diaries with former members about their time there.

The museum is open from 9-5 every day and tickets can be purchased on location at 28210 West Park Highway.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.