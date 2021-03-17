Strategic Air Command and Space Museum celebrating milestone

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) - The Strategic Air Command and Space Museum will mark a milestone this weekend.

Saturday will be the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Air Command. Established in 1946, Strategic Air Command was responsible for command and control of two of the three components of the U.S. nuclear capable strike forces as well as strategic reconnaissance aircraft, strategic airborne command post aircraft, and USAF aerial refueling aircraft.

The museum will feature rarely seen artifacts and a video diary booth that will focus on SAC's pivotal role in the Cold War.

There will also be screenings of the “History of Strategic Air Command – Part 1 & 2” in the Museum Theater.

Saturday's 75th anniversary celebration will run from 10-2 at the museum in Ashland.

