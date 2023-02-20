Street Dog Coalition provides free vet care to pets of owners in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Street Dog Coalition did what it does best over the weekend; caring for lives on both ends of the leash.

Omaha volunteer veterinarians and technicians provided free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The Street Dog Coalition says they follow a model set by the CDC's one health initiative, which recognizes the importance of the human-animal bond and emphasizes the interconnectedness of animals, humans and the environment.

“It seems like it's really helpful for them. It's a nice clientele and they are very grateful we are here. Everything is free to them so that has been a fun project to do. If their pets need to be spayed or neutered there is a hospital here in town we partner with who does that for free as well,” said Shawn Finch, a veterinarian with the Street Dog Coalition.

If you missed this weekend's clinic, there are still others you can attend coming up. The Street Dog Coalition will host one every third Sunday of the month at Timberlake Outreach Center and one on the fourth Sunday of every month to help veterans and their pets.

