Student cited for making terroristic threat against Fremont Public Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Fremont Public Schools, the district was notified overnight by the Fremont Police Department of a “non-descript terroristic threat made by a student who formerly attended Fremont Middle School.”

The district said the student is currently attending a program at the Main Street/Lenihan Building and told two other students that he was going to bring a gun to school while in an online chat.

The district said, “The Fremont Police made contact with the student and his parent overnight. It was determined that the student did not have access to a gun, but rather had shared with his friend a picture of a realistic-looking toy gun. The student was cited for making a terroristic threat.”

The district said the student will not be at the school for the foreseeable future.

The district added, “The original report, made to the Fremont Police Department, came from a parent of the student who the individual shared the threat and picture with. We applaud the student for being willing to talk to his mother and the mother being willing to contact the Fremont Police Department.”

Fremont Public Schools worked with police to increase the department’s presence near the middle school and the Lenihan/Main in response.

The school district added, “Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department continue to take student and staff safety very seriously and continue the message to our students and families ‘if you see something, say something and if you know something, tell an adult.’”

