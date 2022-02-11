Student maced by resource officer at King Science Middle School in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a message to King Science Middle School staff and families, Principal Jane Laughlin addressed an incident that took place on Friday afternoon, during which a School Resource Officer (SRO) maced a student.

Laughlin said the student altercation "resulted in a call for backup and several law enforcement officers responding to our school. School staff and our SRO immediately began working to deescalate the situation."

In an email, Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson told 3 News Now that there was a large fight that resulted in a teacher being allegedly assaulted and transported by medics to Nebraska Medicine.

"Numerous students will be street released for either assault or disorderly conduct. At this time officers on scene are still determining the parties involved in the assault," said Anson.

The principal continued:

"While responding to the altercation, the SRO administered mace. As a precaution, students involved were checked out by health professionals. We continue to work with the families of the students involved and we’re cooperating with the Omaha Police Department as they investigate. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. In partnership with our law enforcement colleagues, there may be additional police presence during dismissal today. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students in the use of good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2380. Please know that due to student privacy laws I cannot share additional details but will answer any questions I can.

Thank you for your continued support of King Science Middle and Omaha Public Schools."

This is a developing story and 3 News Now will provide updates when available.

