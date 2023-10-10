Students at Omaha's Friedel Jewish Academy write letters to those in Israel

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students at the Friedel Jewish Academy have been spending the past couple of days sending messages of hope and solidarity to the people in Israel.

Tal Uzi, who is a temporary teacher from Israel, started off Monday by asking students what questions they had about the events going on in Israel. Instead, Uzi said they asked, "What can we do to help?" That sparked the idea of writing letters.

"Sometimes as adults, we think we have all the knowledge. But for the sake of a question, suddenly we get so many ideas. These came from them," he said.

Many teachers from Israel come to teach at the academy which makes the letters all the more personal.

"We have teachers that have returned to Israel and they're children that have been students at our school," Beth Cohen, head of school at the academy said. So we can reach out directly to those families, those students..."

Staff at the academy have been taking pictures of the cards and sending them by email to people they know and educational organizations in Israel.

Most of Uzi's family is back in Israel. He said it's hard to be so far, but says he does it for his students.

"We are not together right now, but if we keep connected, even if we don't do it every day, you should try to (be) connected all the time," Uzi said.

His hope is not to just be connected with his students but with his nation.

