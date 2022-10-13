Students from Bell Elementary visit the Papillion Fire Station

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s fire prevention week and that called for a field trip at Bell Elementary.

Fourth graders from Bell Elementary visited the Papillion Fire Station and got to see how sprinklers can help during a fire. Demonstrations had been on hold throughout the pandemic. A fire engineer said she’s glad they’re back.

A student explained how he had a close call at his own home.

Ben Smith, a fourth grader at Bell Elementary said, “There was one time it almost caught on fire and all of us just knew what to do ... And if it ever did catch on fire then we would know what to do and hopefully we’d all be safe.”

Donna Kohlan, senior fire protection engineer, said she sees how demonstrations help kids learn. They keep getting more right answers about what they should do to stay safe, and she said they’re looking for the right things too.

