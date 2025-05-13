Students get first look of new complex coming to Westside High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students interested in construction and engineering at Westside High School got a tour of how this new complex will work.

Senior Marina Drelicharz got a tour of what will be Westside's new complex that will feature a pool, gym, weight room, and classrooms.

Project managers showed students different elements and features of the site, hoping to inspire them for their work in the future.

Drelicharz said it's amazing to see Westside expand, while also seeing what her future career could look like.

"It was really cool to see everyone working together at the same time. They have their own jobs, but they still communicate with each other. They just know what they're doing," said Drelicharz.

In total, the addition will cost $34 million.

The complex will be completed this fall.

