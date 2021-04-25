Students march in Omaha for climate justice

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Those who study climate change have noticed a disturbing pattern. On Saturday, a group in Omaha spent some time learning about it.

Minority communities are more likely to be affected by things like air pollution and rising sea levels.

The Students for Sustainability, a city-wide group of students passionate about climate justice, gathered at Memorial Park to talk about this often-overlooked side of climate justice.

"Black, Indigenous, people of color and low-income communities are so often disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change," said former Omaha mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris. "We really wanted to take some time to elevate their voices and talk about why that matters to us."

"Policy and advocacy have to be a base for what we do when we want to create this change is so pivotal,” added Camille Beaulieu of Students for Sustainability.

About 40 people attended Saturday's march and many others gave honks of support to the students as they passed by.

