Students plant tree that orbited the Moon at Westview High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A moon tree was planted by students, Wednesday morning. The seeds from tree were part of a NASA mission to the Moon back in 2022. Now, leaders here said they hope this serves as a beacon of inspiration to students.

Westview High School is one of two schools in the state to receive a moon tree from the NASA Artemis mission back in 2022. The seeds from the moon tree were germinated in space.

Dr. Rachael Arens with Westview said to get the trees, schools have to prove that they can promote sustainability and show a way they can take care of the trees.

Students pursuing STEM, like Brooklynn Freeman, said this is an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I think it's pretty monumental. The fact that I can provide a helping hand within this. I just love the fact that we can get more students to be interested in STEM. It starts young." said Freeman."

The moon tree is just part of several other trees that will be planted in Westview's arboretum.

The official arboretum ribbon cutting for the community is early next month.

