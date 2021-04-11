Students working to clean up parks and streets in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - A group of high school students from Bellevue is working to clean up the city's parks and streets.

The Bellevue East Green Initiative Club partnered with Green Bellevue on Saturday to get the community involved in their month-long Earth Day program.

The group sent volunteers into town to pick up litter and trash.

“We really noticed that there's been a lot of trash with people not going out as much and not picking it up,” said Chloe Zarp of the Bellevue East Green Initiative Club. “We've been really focused on trying to organize this event so people could go around and look for trash they could possibly pick up and inspire people to do it on their own some time."

Green Bellevue will be hosting an Earth Day kickoff event Sunday on Zoom.

