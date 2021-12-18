'Stuff the Subaru' at Baxter for Make-a-Wish

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another toy drive is happening this month for kids in the Make-a-Wish program.

The organization is joining Baxter Subaru for the "Stuff the Subaru" drive to bring kids toys.

These toys aren't exactly given out on Christmas. They're collected so wish granters can bring a toy to kids when they meet them.

Organizers say Christmas is the perfect time to collect toys because of the giving spirit.

